6,201 Shares in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Acquired by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RVTY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Revvity by 84.1% during the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Revvity in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Revvity from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Revvity from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revvity from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Revvity Price Performance

Shares of RVTY traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $113.27. 647,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,169. Revvity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.50 and a 52-week high of $131.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.69.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $649.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Revvity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

About Revvity

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

