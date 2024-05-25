6,300 Shares in Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX) Acquired by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,964,000. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Inhibrx by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,724,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,689,000 after acquiring an additional 870,340 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Inhibrx by 24.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 174,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 34,310 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Inhibrx Stock Down 0.1 %
INBX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $34.14. The company had a trading volume of 865,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 586,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.71. Inhibrx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.31 and a 12-month high of $39.79.
About Inhibrx
Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidate includes INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.
