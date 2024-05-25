881 Shares in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 172,540 shares of company stock worth $43,523,481. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Up 0.5 %

Danaher stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $262.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,089,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,652. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $249.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

