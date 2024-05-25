9,636 Shares in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTDR. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,692,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,186,000 after acquiring an additional 938,541 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Frontdoor by 1,152.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,017,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,835,000 after acquiring an additional 936,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,725,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,326,000 after acquiring an additional 413,393 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth $11,865,000.

Shares of FTDR stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.19. 468,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 747,956. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $38.97. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

