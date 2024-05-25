AAON, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th.

AAON has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. AAON has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AAON to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

AAON Price Performance

Shares of AAON traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.26. 671,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,517,260. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.57. AAON has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $96.34.

Insider Activity

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.76 million. AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AAON will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $1,555,756.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $1,993,603.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $6,800,134. Insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

See Also

