AAR (NYSE:AIR) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $80.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of AIR stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.33. 182,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,293. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. AAR has a 52 week low of $50.06 and a 52 week high of $73.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 1.60.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Analysts anticipate that AAR will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AAR news, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $1,048,858.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,800.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $363,386.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,064.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 14,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $1,048,858.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,800.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,770 shares of company stock worth $6,387,031 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,726,000 after buying an additional 44,948 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,347 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,062,000 after buying an additional 35,731 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of AAR by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 680,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,494,000 after buying an additional 71,272 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AAR by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,786 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 530,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,772,000 after buying an additional 64,274 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

