Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price objective (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.24.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,516.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total transaction of $1,369,747.96. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,959,325. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $4.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $300.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,048,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,867,473. The stock has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $285.18 and a fifty-two week high of $387.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $321.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $342.59.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

