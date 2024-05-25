Advisory Services Network LLC Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $5,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after acquiring an additional 75,784 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 48,317 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded up $19.59 on Friday, hitting $1,350.31. 136,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,096. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $768.23 and a 1-year high of $1,350.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,252.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,122.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Michael Lisman sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,195.01, for a total transaction of $9,560,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 11 shares of company stock worth $5,950 and sold 40,203 shares worth $49,550,425. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,260.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,220.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,327.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

