Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 6,660 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after buying an additional 26,668 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,056,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,077,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GD traded up $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $299.62. 784,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,608. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.22. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $202.35 and a one year high of $301.48. The company has a market cap of $82.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.67.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.