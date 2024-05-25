Advisory Services Network LLC Decreases Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,464 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $8,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 303.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 280,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,746,000 after purchasing an additional 211,029 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth $642,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Copart by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 678,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,632,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,753. The firm has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.41 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

