Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Oracle by 382.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $481,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Oracle by 313.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,766,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after buying an additional 1,339,311 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,294.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.76.

Oracle Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $122.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,173,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,077. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $98.77 and a 1-year high of $132.77. The company has a market capitalization of $337.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 336.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

