Advisory Services Network LLC Has $6.90 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 130.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,792 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,166 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC owned about 0.59% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF worth $6,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000.

Shares of CGUS traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.62. 297,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,939. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.96. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.01 and a 52 week high of $31.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.33.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

