Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,687 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $515,000. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $625,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Stryker by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in Stryker by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 173,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $52,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 6,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.32.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of SYK traded up $5.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.54. 1,230,572 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,076. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.85 and a 200-day moving average of $323.83. The stock has a market cap of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

