Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,059 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:DE traded down $4.28 on Friday, hitting $374.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,511,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,758. The stock has a market cap of $104.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.40. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.86 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 25.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.92.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

