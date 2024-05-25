Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 12,390 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 504,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,390 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares were worth $6,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the third quarter valued at $3,929,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 670,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after buying an additional 22,983 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 32.3% in the third quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 127,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,086 shares during the last quarter.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDN stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,979,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,427. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.41 and a 200 day moving average of $13.02. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $15.57.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1X Shares (SPDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund provides daily inverse exposure to the S&P 500, a market-cap-weighted index of 500 US large-cap firms selected by the S&Ps index committee. SPDN was launched on Jun 8, 2016 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.