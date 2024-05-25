Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 2,061 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,638 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $399,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,763,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 21,247 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TJX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.05.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.14. 5,625,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,514. The company has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.65 and a 12-month high of $104.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.09.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

