Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 5,668 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,668 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Linde by 42.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Linde news, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total value of $3,837,704.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,058,131.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,948 shares of company stock valued at $35,687,605. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.8 %

LIN stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $435.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,312. The stock has a market cap of $209.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $446.95 and a 200-day moving average of $428.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a one year low of $350.60 and a one year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC decreased their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

