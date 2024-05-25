AES (NYSE:AES) Stock Rating Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES (NYSE:AES – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AES’s FY2026 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AES. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.08. AES has a fifty-two week low of $11.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. AES had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in AES by 186.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in AES by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AES by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AES during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

