AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,919 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 142,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 6.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,115,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,528,000 after buying an additional 17,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

AGNC stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $9.64. 8,862,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,537,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.45. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $10.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.38 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 14.9%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 158.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point assumed coverage on AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.75 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In related news, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Spark sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,345.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul E. Mullings sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,173.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock valued at $149,030. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

