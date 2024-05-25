Agora (NASDAQ:API) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Agora had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 57.83%. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Agora updated its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.
Agora Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of Agora stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.02. Agora has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
