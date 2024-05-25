Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires New Shares in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 75.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 45,693 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,419,000. Miura Global Management LLC boosted its position in Burford Capital by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miura Global Management LLC now owns 830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter worth $180,000.

Burford Capital Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BUR traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.25. 813,766 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,126. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.17 and a quick ratio of 14.17. Burford Capital Limited has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $17.70.

Burford Capital Increases Dividend

Burford Capital ( NYSE:BUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). Burford Capital had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.81%. The company had revenue of $292.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burford Capital Limited will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Burford Capital’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. Burford Capital’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Burford Capital Profile

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

