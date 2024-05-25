Aigen Investment Management LP Acquires Shares of 16,891 Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Manchester United by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter worth $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Manchester United in the third quarter worth $309,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Manchester United by 7.4% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Manchester United by 30.8% during the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 41,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MANU. StockNews.com upgraded Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

MANU stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,977. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average is $17.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. Manchester United plc has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $26.64.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.32. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $280.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

