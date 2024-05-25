Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in AGCO by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGCO traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.56. The stock had a trading volume of 535,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AGCO Cuts Dividend

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on AGCO from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.83.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

