Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $369,000 in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RLI. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its stake in RLI by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of RLI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RLI traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.88. 88,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,896. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.37. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $123.04 and a 52-week high of $149.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.52 and its 200-day moving average is $140.53.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. RLI had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $444.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. RLI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. RLI’s payout ratio is 14.92%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RLI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on RLI from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of RLI from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of RLI from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

