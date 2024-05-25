Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New Investment in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLNE. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 1,052.6% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLNE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. 980,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,558. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01. The stock has a market cap of $600.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.08.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $106.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.50 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 19.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

