Aigen Investment Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,440 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1,148.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $125,000. First Merchants Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,752 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NWBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Northwest Bancshares from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NWBI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.09. 426,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,722. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $13.07.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.80 million. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,656.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Devin T. Cygnar sold 3,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $42,580.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,998.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.30 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 161,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,656.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

