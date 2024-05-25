Aigen Investment Management LP Sells 16,057 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,057 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth about $8,930,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 30,792 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $481,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

NYSE:NUS remained flat at $13.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 639,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,161. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $35.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $417.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -399.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

