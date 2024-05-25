Aigen Investment Management LP Trims Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Aigen Investment Management LP decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XRAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 22,125 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

XRAY stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,186. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.41. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $41.65.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

