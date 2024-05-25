Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.55 and last traded at $20.70. Approximately 16,936 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 192% from the average daily volume of 5,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.72.

Alger 35 ETF Stock Up 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 million, a PE ratio of 56.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alger 35 ETF stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 42.67% of Alger 35 ETF worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Alger 35 ETF

The Alger 35 ETF (ATFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that holds a concentrated portfolio of global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. ATFV was launched on May 3, 2021 and is managed by Alger.

