Alliance Pharma (LON:APH) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.91

Alliance Pharma plc (LON:APH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.91 ($0.48) and traded as high as GBX 41.70 ($0.53). Alliance Pharma shares last traded at GBX 38.60 ($0.49), with a volume of 4,079,249 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alliance Pharma from GBX 65 ($0.83) to GBX 60 ($0.76) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 37.93. The firm has a market cap of £216.16 million, a PE ratio of -4,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Alliance Pharma plc operates as a pharmaceutical company in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, China, and the Americas. The company acquires, markets, and distributes consumer healthcare and prescription medicine products. The company also offers medicines, medical devices, food supplements, and cosmetics.

