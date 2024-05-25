Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.80

Shares of Allkem Limited (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.80 and traded as low as $6.70. Allkem shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 1,900 shares traded.

Allkem Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Allkem Company Profile

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. Allkem Limited was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

