Alpha Finance Lab Hits Market Cap of $119.70 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $119.70 million and $1.63 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000371 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004040 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00009711 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

