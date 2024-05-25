American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Stock Position Lessened by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,047,931 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 123,135 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.06% of American Airlines Group worth $509,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 267.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the airline’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.84. The company had a trading volume of 19,589,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,788,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. American Airlines Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $19.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAL shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, January 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.62.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

