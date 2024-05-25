American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 6.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.2% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 155,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 39.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AEP traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $88.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,123,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,845. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.35 and its 200-day moving average is $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.