AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Lifted to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.64.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $173.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $136.89 and a 52-week high of $186.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.93.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.68%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $252,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,271.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.05, for a total transaction of $5,070,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,710,045.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,941 shares of company stock valued at $6,992,804. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.4% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 9.3% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

