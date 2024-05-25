Aminex (LON:AEX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.80

Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.75 ($0.02), with a volume of 17341929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.58 ($0.02).

Aminex Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £71.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.96.

Aminex Company Profile

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

