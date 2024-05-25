Analysts Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) PT at $29.00

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWEN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Marathon Capitl reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Clearway Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies acquired 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,502,597.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy Stock Performance

CWEN opened at $26.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67 and a beta of 0.86. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.94%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

Featured Stories

