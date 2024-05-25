Analysts Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target at $18.00

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLO. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of DLocal from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DLocal from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on DLocal in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get DLocal alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DLocal

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DLocal Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DLocal during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DLocal by 24.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DLocal in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLO stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. DLocal has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $24.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). DLocal had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $188.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DLocal will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.