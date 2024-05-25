Analysts Set The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Price Target at $46.71

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of New York Times in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $598,790.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total transaction of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 9.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 0.6% in the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 74,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Times stock opened at $49.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.51. New York Times has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $50.26.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.97 million. New York Times had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. New York Times’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that New York Times will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

