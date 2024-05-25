Analyzing Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ)

Nexxen International (NASDAQ:NEXN – Get Free Report) and Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Nexxen International has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kanzhun has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nexxen International and Kanzhun, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexxen International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kanzhun 0 1 8 0 2.89

Valuation and Earnings

Nexxen International presently has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 27.43%. Kanzhun has a consensus target price of $22.67, indicating a potential upside of 6.87%. Given Nexxen International’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Nexxen International is more favorable than Kanzhun.

This table compares Nexxen International and Kanzhun’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexxen International $331.99 million 1.30 -$21.49 million ($0.13) -47.54 Kanzhun $838.33 million 9.50 $154.82 million $0.39 54.38

Kanzhun has higher revenue and earnings than Nexxen International. Nexxen International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kanzhun, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.2% of Nexxen International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Kanzhun shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Kanzhun shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexxen International and Kanzhun’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexxen International -3.12% 4.86% 2.96% Kanzhun 20.55% 9.73% 7.45%

Summary

Kanzhun beats Nexxen International on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nexxen International

Nexxen International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach publishers Israel. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Tremor International Ltd and changed its name to Nexxen International Ltd. in January 2024. Nexxen International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Kanzhun

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

