Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM) Director Michele Ashby Acquires 15,000 Shares

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:APM – Get Free Report) Director Michele Ashby acquired 15,000 shares of Andean Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, with a total value of C$10,950.00.

Andean Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:APM traded up C$0.06 on Friday, hitting C$1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 370,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,559. Andean Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.53 and a twelve month high of C$1.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Desjardins raised Andean Precious Metals to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

