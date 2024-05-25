Andrew Charles Kerin Sells 1,520 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Stock

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $200,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew Charles Kerin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,469 shares of Arrow Electronics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.71, for a total value of $192,012.99.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $131.52. The stock had a trading volume of 220,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $147.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

