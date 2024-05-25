Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0459

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 25th. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0459 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a total market cap of $459.43 million and approximately $12.22 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04641066 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $18,600,209.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

