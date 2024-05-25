Arbor Metals (CVE:ABR) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.59

Arbor Metals Corp. (CVE:ABR – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.59 and traded as low as C$0.55. Arbor Metals shares last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 12,760 shares changing hands.

Arbor Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.78, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 368.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.95 million, a PE ratio of -19.33 and a beta of -3.80.

Arbor Metals Company Profile

Arbor Metals Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in Canada. The company has interests in the Jarnet, Corvette Lake, and St. Pierre lithium projects comprising 83 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 5,606 hectares located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

