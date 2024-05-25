Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Arcos Dorados Stock Performance

ARCO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 970,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,543. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 38.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 21.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 787,139 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 136,951 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the third quarter worth $464,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 162,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 1.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,051,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,629,000 after purchasing an additional 139,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 170,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

