Arden Partners (LON:ARDN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.50

Arden Partners plc (LON:ARDN – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 15.50 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18). Arden Partners shares last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), with a volume of 10,499 shares traded.

Arden Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 15.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 15.50. The company has a market capitalization of £4.51 million and a P/E ratio of 3.97.

About Arden Partners

Arden Partners plc operates as a multi-service stockbroker for small and mid-cap companies in the United Kingdom. It provides various financial services consisting of corporate advisory, such as nominated adviser and sponsor services, strategic corporate finance advice and strategic reviews, and capital restructurings, as well as services related to takeover codes comprising of advice on bids and mergers, public to private transactions, and public company and hostile related services.

