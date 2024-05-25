Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 17,759 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total value of $5,667,784.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,891.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Jayshree Ullal sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $7,925,000.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Jayshree Ullal sold 20,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.07, for a total value of $6,241,400.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,958 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total transaction of $7,218,305.82.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,500 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total transaction of $388,155.00.

On Tuesday, April 9th, Jayshree Ullal sold 4,042 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.99, for a total transaction of $1,212,559.58.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.12, for a total transaction of $6,986,880.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 24,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $7,014,720.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Jayshree Ullal sold 23,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.24, for a total transaction of $6,813,520.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.45, for a total transaction of $6,631,900.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Jayshree Ullal sold 22,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.00, for a total transaction of $6,666,000.00.

NYSE ANET traded up $5.13 on Friday, reaching $306.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.09. The company has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.32 and a 1-year high of $329.04.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,494,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,946,338,000 after buying an additional 1,596,040 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,136,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,387,211,000 after purchasing an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,049,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $884,270,000 after buying an additional 25,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $881,848,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $297.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.22.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

