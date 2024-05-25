Ark (ARK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.15 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 25th. In the last seven days, Ark has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $148.70 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001190 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001439 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000876 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002455 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,043,310 coins and its circulating supply is 181,044,094 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.