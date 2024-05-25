Ascletis Pharma (OTCMKTS:ASCLF) Trading Down 25.2%

Shares of Ascletis Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASCLF – Get Free Report) were down 25.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Ascletis Pharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

Ascletis Pharma Company Profile

Ascletis Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceutical products in Mainland China and internationally. The company offers Ritonavir oral tablet, a pharmacokinetic booster of various oral antiviral drugs targeting viral proteases and a component of the approved oral antiviral drug Paxlovid; ASCLEVIR and GANOVO for the treatment of Hepatitis C virus.

