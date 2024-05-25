Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASH. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ashland from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ashland in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.44.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ashland will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This is a boost from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Ashland’s payout ratio is 40.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,624,000 after buying an additional 560,916 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 495,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,797,000 after acquiring an additional 363,328 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter valued at $22,880,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ashland by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,932,000 after purchasing an additional 256,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,656,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,673,000 after purchasing an additional 252,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

